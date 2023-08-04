Man in custody after firing shots at IMPD during SWAT standoff Friday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in custody after causing a SWAT callout and firing shots at IMPD officers on the city's northeast side overnight.

According to IMPD, officers were called to 39th Street and Downes Drive for a reported domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, a man barricaded himself inside a home. The man then began firing shots at officers from a window in the home.

According to police, no officers returned fire.

Around 3 a.m., the SWAT situation ended as the man peacefully surrendered.

The only noted injuries was a cut to the leg of the suspect.