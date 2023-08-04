Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man in custody after firing shots at IMPD during SWAT standoff Friday morning

SWAT DOWNES FACE.jpg
WRTV
SWAT DOWNES FACE.jpg
SWAT DOWNES.JPG
Posted at 7:09 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 07:09:44-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in custody after causing a SWAT callout and firing shots at IMPD officers on the city's northeast side overnight.

According to IMPD, officers were called to 39th Street and Downes Drive for a reported domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, a man barricaded himself inside a home. The man then began firing shots at officers from a window in the home.

According to police, no officers returned fire.

Around 3 a.m., the SWAT situation ended as the man peacefully surrendered.

SWAT DOWNES FACE.jpg

The only noted injuries was a cut to the leg of the suspect.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE