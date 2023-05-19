Watch Now
Man injured in double shooting in Lafayette arrested on murder warrant out of Illinois

Posted at 12:02 AM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 00:02:29-04

LAFAYETTE — A man injured in a double shooting in Lafayette was wanted on a murder warrant out of Illinois.

Lafayette Police Department officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Mount Court just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of someone being shot.

Arriving officers located two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were both taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening, according to police.

The details leading up tot he shooting remain under investigation, but police say the male victim was wanted on a murder warrant out of Cook County, Illinois.

After being treated for his injuries he will be taken into custody.

No additional details have been released at this time.

