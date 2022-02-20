Watch
Man, juvenile arrested after arson in Arcadia

Provided Photo/Jackson Township Fire Department Hamilton County<br/>
Two people have been arrested after a fire in Jan. 2022 was ruled an arson in Arcadia.
Posted at 7:07 AM, Feb 20, 2022
ARCADIA — An Arcadia man and an unidentified juvenile are facing multiple charges after a house fire last month was ruled an arson.

Multiple departments responded to the fire in the 100 block of East South Street on Jan. 21. Two days later, investigators and the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office ruled the fire an arson.

Online court records show Corbin Lee Messer is charged with arson, institutional criminal mischief and criminal mischief.

Jail records show Messer was arrested Thursday and is in jail on a $150,000 bond. The Jackson Township Fire Department says the juvenile is currently detained at the Hamilton County Juvenile Services Center.

The department says numerous tips helped with the investigation.

If you saw anything suspicious or have any information regarding this fire, please contact Jackson Township Fire Department at 317-984-3443 or email the details to fireinvestigations@jacksonfire.us. If you would like to remain anonymous, please call the Indiana Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477(TIPS).

