Man killed, another wounded in shooting in Wayne County, police say

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 8:47 PM, Apr 19, 2022
RICHMOND — A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a gas station in Richmond, police say.

The deceased victim was identified as Nathaniel Reed, 18 years old — the same age as the other person shot, according to Richmond police.

Police found Reed and the other person while responding about 2:02 p.m. to the intersection of South Eighth and South A streets for a report of a shooting.

Reed was later pronounced dead, and the other person was treated at a local hospital and later released.

No arrests have been made, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Indiana State Police and Richmond firefighters and medics also responded to the scene.

