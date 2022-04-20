Man killed, another wounded in shooting in Wayne County, police say

RICHMOND — A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a gas station in Richmond, police say.

The deceased victim was identified as Nathaniel Reed, 18 years old — the same age as the other person shot, according to Richmond police.

Police found Reed and the other person while responding about 2:02 p.m. to the intersection of South Eighth and South A streets for a report of a shooting.

Reed was later pronounced dead, and the other person was treated at a local hospital and later released.

No arrests have been made, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Indiana State Police and Richmond firefighters and medics also responded to the scene.