Man killed, another wounded in shooting in Wayne County, police say

RICHMOND — A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a gas station in Richmond, police say.
The deceased victim was identified as Nathaniel Reed, 18 years old — the same age as the other person shot, according to Richmond police.
Police found Reed and the other person while responding about 2:02 p.m. to the intersection of South Eighth and South A streets for a report of a shooting.
Reed was later pronounced dead, and the other person was treated at a local hospital and later released.
No arrests have been made, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Indiana State Police and Richmond firefighters and medics also responded to the scene.
