Man killed during shooting in Muncie, coroner says

MUNCIE — A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in Muncie, officials say.

The victim was identified as Sentarinan Stockett, 26, according to Delaware County Coroner Rick Howell.

The cause and manner of Stockett's death have not been determined.

The shooting happened near the intersection of East Willard and South Blaine streets.

Muncie police say Stockett was found lying down in the street. The person who called 911 was not sure if he was breathing at the time.

Officers found Stockett suffering a gunshot wound when they arrived. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Muncie police asked anyone with more information to contact 765-747-4867.