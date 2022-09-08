Man riding scooter killed in hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after being struck in a hit-and-run crash while he was riding a scooter late Wednesday on the city's west side.

It happened about 9:05 p.m. at the intersection of New Haven Drive and West Washington Street/U.S. 40, according to a police report by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded there for a report of a serious injury hit-and-run and found the man lying in the roadway. He had been ejected from the scooter and then run over, according to IMPD Officer Samone Burris.

He was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Burris said the driver who hit the man fled prior to officers' arrival and there were no witnesses to the crash. Several people stopped and tried to assist the man, however.

Police don't have a description of the vehicle that hit the man. An investigation is ongoing.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not confirmed the man's identity.