Man sentenced for killing Amanda Blackburn sentenced to 20 additional years for separate sexual assault

INDIANAPOLIS — The man sentenced to 86 years in prison for the death of Amanda Blackburn in 2015 is now set to serve more time in prison for a separate sexual assault case.

Larry Jo Taylor was sentenced to 86 years in prison on October 14, 2022 for the 2015 murder of Amanda Blackburn.

This week, Taylor stood to be sentenced for a sexual assault case against a woman on the west side. A judge sentenced him to 20 years to be served consecutively to the 86-year sentence.

According to court documents, the crime against the woman in Westlake Apartments on the west side of Indy took place one week prior to the murder of Blackburn.

The woman, in court documents, says she was showering when the light went off. She was then taken to her bedroom where she was raped while another man ransacked her apartment.

The other man, Jalen Watson, pleaded guilty previously to burglary and is serving a 29-year sentence.