Man sentenced to 107 years for murdering his aunt, family dog

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison after being convicted of killing his aunt and the family dog.

Steven Boykin, 43, was convicted in April of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and killing of a domestic animal.

On Nov. 1, 2020, police were called to a gas station on E. 42nd Street for a report of a person shot. They arrived to find a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest who advised them that his cousin, Boykin, had shot him and his mother may be in danger.

Police went to their home near East 30th Place where, after multiple gunshots were fired, they eventually took Boykin into custody.

Inside the home they found Mia Harrison and the family's dog, Bluego, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police were able to match the fired cartridge casings to the gun found on Boykin at the time of his arrest.

Henderson's son survived his injuries.

“The implications of gun violence far exceed those who have been physically affected by the bullets. An entire family will forever be impacted by the actions of the defendant,” Prosecutor Mears said. “While no resolution can erase the trauma this family has suffered, we hope today’s sentence provides some solace to an otherwise horrific tragedy. The Prosecutor’s Office will continue to advocate on behalf of the safety and well-being of our community.”

A judge sentenced Boykin on April 20 to 107 years in prison.