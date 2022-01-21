Man sentenced to 110 years in double fatal shooting outside Indianapolis strip club

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced to 110 years in prison for the May 2019 shooting outside of a strip club on the west side of Indianapolis that left two people dead.

Terrance Warren was sentenced Thursday after he was convicted in November of two counts of murder and carrying a handgun without a license, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office and online court records.

Warren was charged in connection with the deaths of William Walker, 23, and Charles Reeves, 42, after detectives said video footage showed Warren firing a handgun at Reeves and Walker could be seen running towards a vehicle before collapsing.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found both men were dead at the scene.