Man sentenced to 30 years for fatal shooting stemming from fight over money

Posted at 5:15 PM, Oct 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Leontray Brown plead guilty and will face the maximum penalty of 30 years for a Level 2 Felony in connection with the death of 25-year-old Mark Edward Allen.

According to court documents, officers were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. on May 17, 2020, to the 2300 block of North Moreland Avenue near North Tibbs Avenue and Lafayette Road, after a person had been reported shot.

Once there they located Allen and pronounced him deceased.

Brown was arrested one week later.

Court documents allege Allen and Brown had a disagreement over money, but the reason for the financial strife varied between interviewees.

