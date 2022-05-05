Watch
Man sentenced to 57 years for attempted murder of Lafayette police officer

Posted at 1:51 PM, May 05, 2022
LAFAYETTE — A man has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for 12 charges, including the attempted murder of a Lafayette police officer.

The man, Trevor Bowie, was shot by Lafayette police officers during an exchange on April 21, 2020.

According to information from the Lafayette Police Department, during a domestic disturbance investigation in the 800 block of North 7th Street in Lafayette, officers met with a woman who said Bowie left the location with a stolen handgun.

Officers Khoury Elias and Israel Salazar encountered Bowie in a parking lot in the 600 block of North 6th Street in Lafayette. During the encounter, Bowie pointed the handgun at the officers, who then fired their department-issued handguns and shot Bowie.

Elias and Salazar were placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the shooting but returned to work when wrongdoing was ruled out.

