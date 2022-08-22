Man shot dead in fourth weekend homicide in Indianapolis, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot to death late Sunday on Indianapolis' east side in the city's fourth confirmed homicide over a single weekend, police say.

Police began investigating after responding to a call for a person shot about 9 p.m. in the 4100 block of East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of East Michigan Street and North Gladstone Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Once there, officers found the man shot outside a vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven't disclosed the man's identity or any additional details.

IMPD asked anyone with more information to contact Detective Douglas Morning at 317-327-3475 or Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.

Three other men were killed in two separate shootings and a stabbing. One of the men was a victim of a triple-shooting Sunday in Downtown Indianapolis.

That shooting happened about midnight in or around the 900 block of North Delaware Street. Responders found a man shot there and later transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other people were later checked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police determined they were both wounded in the same shooting. Both survived.

IMPD said the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police asked anyone with more information to contact Detective Ronald Sayles at 317-327-3475 or Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

Later, about 5 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court on the east side that claimed the life of another man.

The call initially came in as a person down and officers later realized the man had been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police asked anyone with more information to contact Detective Michael Condon at 317-327-3475 or Michael.Condon@indy.gov.

Another man was fatally shot Saturday on Indianapolis' northwest side.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. that day to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court. It was there the man was located and pronounced dead.

Police asked anyone with more information to contact Detective Mark Howard at 317-327-3475 or Mark.Howard@indy.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) or online.

WRTV Real-Time Editor Michelle Kaufman contributed to this report.