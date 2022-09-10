Man shot, killed at Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds

HOWARD COUNTY — One man is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting early Saturday morning in Greentown.

Howard County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds around 5 a.m. and found that Henry Henson, 47, of Kokomo had been shot once in the chest.

According to preliminary information, the suspect, a 51-year-old man, was a guest at Henson's campsite and there was an argument before the shooting.

Deputies say when the two parties briefly separated, the suspect pointed to a gun that was on his waist and "a struggle for the handgun ensued." During the struggle, a single shot was fired that hit Henson.

Friends tell WRTV Henson was known as Hank.

"He was truly a gentle giant," friend Chris Sutton said.

The suspect was found on scene and detained without incident. He faces multiple preliminary charges including voluntary manslaughter, intimidation and criminal recklessness.

Henson's autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Deputies say the case is active and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ernie Shirey at 765-614-3449.

An All Veterans Reunion is scheduled to begin Monday at the campgrounds.

WRTV Reporter Kara Kenney contributed to this report.