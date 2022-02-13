Man, woman killed in suspected murder-suicide in Clermont: Indianapolis police

CLERMONT — A man and woman were found dead Saturday in a suspected murder-suicide when Indianapolis police responded to assist the Clermont Police Department with a welfare check.

The two were found unresponsive about 1:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of Log Run Drive, said IMPD spokesman William Young.

MORE | Woman's death investigated as homicide after Indianapolis police conduct welfare check

Both people appeared to have suffered traumatic injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither person's identity has been disclosed.

MORE | Man killed in Thursday shooting in Indianapolis: IMPD

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact IMPD Homicide Detective Eric Amos at 317-327-3475 or Eric.Amos@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.