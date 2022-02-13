Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man, woman killed in suspected murder-suicide in Clermont: Indianapolis police

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 8:10 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 20:10:12-05

CLERMONT — A man and woman were found dead Saturday in a suspected murder-suicide when Indianapolis police responded to assist the Clermont Police Department with a welfare check.

The two were found unresponsive about 1:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of Log Run Drive, said IMPD spokesman William Young.

MORE | Woman's death investigated as homicide after Indianapolis police conduct welfare check

Both people appeared to have suffered traumatic injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither person's identity has been disclosed.

MORE | Man killed in Thursday shooting in Indianapolis: IMPD

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact IMPD Homicide Detective Eric Amos at 317-327-3475 or Eric.Amos@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!