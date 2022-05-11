Manhunt underway in Hancock County for suspected violent felon

HANCOCK COUNTY — Hancock County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man wanted on several violent felony charges.

Russell A. Collins, 48, of Indianapolis was last seen this morning at a home near County roads 400 West and 100 South near New Palestine, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Department.

A tactical team was called to the scene about 7 a.m. after police were notified Collins was seen in the area. At some point, Collins fled from the home to a heavily wooded area. An Indiana State Police helicopter and K-9, as well as a thermal imager, during the search.

Collins is charged in Marion County with domestic battery, confinement, intimidation, kidnapping, strangulation and intimidation. Police have a warrant for his arrest, online court records show.

Collins is described as about 5 feet, 9 inches and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red or maroon jean shorts, a black tank top and no shoes.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Hancock County Emergency Operations Center at 317-477-4400.

Police say Collins should not be approached if found. Instead, call the 911 center.