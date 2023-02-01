Marion man arrested after allegedly trying to take 4-year-old from grocery store

MARION — A Marion man faces a preliminary kidnapping charge after he allegedly tried to take a child from a grocery store.

A woman told police that while at the unnamed store on Monday, a man tried to grab her 4-year-old. The mom was able to hang on to the child and the suspect left the store.

The suspect was seen on camera and admitted to police that he was at the store earlier in the day.

He was taken to the Grant County Jail.