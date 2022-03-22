More Indianapolis residents afraid for their safety after triple-shooting on city's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — More residents say they're afraid for their safety after their neighborhood was shaken by gun violence Monday night.

Metro police are investigating after three people were wounded inside a home in the 8200 block of Crousore Road near Franklin Road and Interstate 70.

“It’s by the grace of God that we don’t have a child that was shot or killed here tonight and we don’t have one of the three individuals that were young adults — that any of them were killed as a result of this,” said IMPD Capt. Mike Leeper.

Investigators believe that the victims were struck by gunfire that came from outside the home. One person was left in serious condition while police say the condition of the other two was stable. All three were transported to local hospitals, said IMPD Officer Samone Burris.

“I was asleep in bed and it was like a semi-automatic gun going off and woke my son up out of his sleep and it was just crazy,” one neighbor said. “I’ve dealt with people trying to break into my house in broad daylight, pulling a gun on me, now this. I don’t even allow my son to come outside."

Several people living in the area told WRTV reporter Adam Schumes they didn't want to comment on the shootings Tuesday, because they were afraid for their safety.

Neighbors say something needs to be done as another violent act hits too close to home.

IMPD and neighbors are calling for action as another Indianapolis community has to live in fear because of gun violence.

“We need our community to come together. We need our community to care of one another. We need everyone to be vocal about the senseless acts of violence that (are) taking place in our community. We need our community to lean on each other. This is trauma,” Burris said.

Anyone with information on the shooting may provide tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.