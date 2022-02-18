Morgan County 911 dispatcher charged with possession of child porn

MORGAN COUNTY — A 911 dispatcher and volunteer firefighter has been arrested and charged with possessing child pornography in connection with an Indiana State Police investigation.

Luke A. Jobes, 23, of Paragon, was identified as a suspect due to information detectives found in a separate investigation, according to Indiana State Police.

Police began their investigation on Dec. 2, 2021. During the course of the investigation, they conducted several interviews and executed search warrants, ISP said.

MORE | Repeat sex offender arrested after chat logs showed him soliciting minors: police

A warrant for Jobes' arrest was issued and he was booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Jobes is charged with a single felony count of possession of child pornography.

An initial court appearance had not been scheduled on his behalf as of late Thursday.