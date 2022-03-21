Neighbors on edge after woman shot in attempted robbery at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a northside apartment complex say they are afraid for their safety after a woman was shot while taking out the trash.

The woman was wounded just after midnight Monday in what police say was an attempted robbery at Turtle Creek Apartments on Harcourt Road.

“Basically, I was in my room, and about 12:30 I heard a woman scream 'No, no' and then one gunshot went off,” a resident said.

Another resident who has lived at the complex for four years said she fears for her safety.

“I mean, I don’t want to live in an area where I am constantly afraid of things happening,” she said, adding that this isn't the first time she's experienced something like this. About a month ago, she said, her catalytic converter was stolen.

“Well the gates are open until 6:30 (p.m.), and the funny thing is that when my catalytic converter got stolen it was around 3 or 4 in the afternoon. So, maybe if the gates have actually been closed it wouldn’t have been as easy to come in and have it cut off,” she said.

The resident said she recently found a bullet shell casing on the ground by her car prior to Monday's shooting.

"Obviously something is not going on right here,” she said.

Several neighbors declined to speak with WRTV, saying they are worried about retaliation.

“No one should have to deal with an attempted robbery or being robbed near the place that they live or areas they that work. This is a senseless act of violence,” IMPD Officer Samone Burris said.

IMPD says there is no active threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with more information was urged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.