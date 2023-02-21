New details emerge from Friday's shooting at Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — New details have been released surrounding the events that led to an 18-year-old being shot at Castleton Square Mall on Friday.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, police responded to the mall for a person shot.

Upon arrival they located and 18-year-old near Zales Jewelry and Journeys Kidz stores with a gunshot wound in their left leg.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, he was taken into custody for criminal recklessness. WRTV will not name him until formal charges are filed.

According to preliminary court documents, police determined with the help of surveillance that three males walking toward the mall entrance and another group, including the man who was shot, his brother and two females, walking in the mall.

The arrest report shows the two groups began yelling at each other and then the man who was shot takes a gun from his brother’s waistband and begins shooting.

The other group then returns fire, according to preliminary court documents.

In an interview with police, the brother of the man shot said the other group were staring at them and the problem escalated into his brother going “over the edge”.

The other people involved in the shooting have not been identified, according to police.