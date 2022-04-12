No charges to be filed against arrestee, police officer in Purdue University incident

WEST LAFAYETTE — The special prosecutor appointed to litigate the case of a man's February arrest by a Purdue University police officer says neither that man nor the arresting officer will be charged in connection with the encounter.

The announcement came a little more than two months after the man's controversial arrest went viral on social media.

"I recognize there are times when police officers fail to live up to their public trust and expectations. This, however, was not one of those occasions and the public response to this incident was therefore unfortunate. [The arrestee] released a video that failed to depict his own behavior which necessitated police use of force," wrote Rodney Cummings, the special prosecutor and prosecuting attorney of Madison County, wrote in his findings.

Cummings identified the arresting officer as Jon Selke.

"While I agree Officer Selke could have spent more time attempting to de-escalate the situation, that consideration is not within the scope of my responsibility," Cummings wrote.

On Monday, Cummings' office released police body camera footage of the encounter. It can be viewed below.

The man who was arrested encountered university officers on Feb. 4 while they were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance. The arrestee is Black, and Officer Selke is white.

It is WRTV's policy to not name suspects until they are formally charged.

A video of the arrest was posted on Instagram and has thousands of views. The woman who recorded it and members of the Police Department said they received death threats after it was posted.

University police previously said a third party reported a woman appeared to have been held against her will.

The video of the encounter starts with an officer later identified as Selke telling the person recording the video to get back. The man is on his back near what appears to be a pile of snow.

Then, Selke appears to be using his arm near the man's head and neck. The man, at one point, says "you're choking me" several times before the man moves his head and the officer moves his arm. At one point, the officer appears to use his radio and said he "needs more people here now please."

The video ends when it appears more officers approach the scene.

Cummings' findings allege that when Selke arrived, he found the man standing outside a woman's car with the door open and told the man several times to stand behind the car. The findings say the man ignored Selke each time.

Selke then told the man, "I asked you nicely. I'm about to put you in handcuffs," and when the man ignored him again, Selke grabbed his arm and placed his wrists in handcuffs, the findings allege. A struggle then ensued.

Selke then radioed for backup, saying he was "in a fight" before additional officers arrived.

Cummings wrote that Selke was positioned on top of the man and at one point the man reached around Selke in an attempt to unholster his handgun.

The man appears to touch Selke's holstered gun in video provided by Cummings' office.

Later, in an interview with police, the man said he tried to grab Selke's gun in self-defense, the findings allege.

Purdue University Police Chief John Cox said Selke was placed on an indefinite leave of absence after the arrest. University officials have not clarified whether the leave is paid.

"The full investigation reveals that Officer Selke did exactly as we expect our police officers to do. He intervened on behalf of the victim and successfully restrained [the arrestee] until backup arrived without injuring him. For that, Officer Selke should be commended, not vilified," Cummings wrote in his findings.

Cummings added that probable cause for criminal charges exists against the arrestee, but he will not be charged based on the request of the arresting officer, representatives of the university, and a victim and her family.

WRTV has reached out to representatives of the university, including President Mitch Daniels and University Police Chief Jon Cox. We have not heard back.

We have also reached out to the attorney for the man who was arrested, and to the Black Student Union, which held a meeting after the arrest in which students voiced concerns.

WRTV Investigates reporter Kara Kenney contributed to this report.