Purdue arrest investigation complete; Tippecanoe Co. prosecutor to review findings

WEST LAFAYETTE — Indiana State Police has completed its investigation into a man's arrest at Purdue University earlier this month that resulted in a university police officer's leave of absence, an official confirms.

The findings were turned over Tuesday to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office, which will determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

The Prosecutor's Office previously requested that ISP conduct an independent investigation into the Feb. 4 arrest of a man that was captured in a now-viral video.

The video shows a Black man's encounter with a white police officer. It was posted on Instagram and has thousands of views.

It starts with the officer telling the person recording the video to get back. The man is on his back near what appears to be a pile of snow.

The officer appears to be using his arm near the man's head and neck. The man, at one point, says "you're choking me" several times before the man moves his head and the officer moves his arm. At one point, the officer appears to use his radio and said he "needs more people here now please."

The video ends when it appears more officers approach the scene.

University Police Chief John Cox said no injuries were reported.

The officer involved was subsequently placed on an indefinite leave of absence, though university officials have not clarified whether the leave is paid or unpaid.

The arrested occurred while an officer responded to an "urgent call" from a third party who followed the campus' "see something, say something" guidance, Cox previously said. Cox said the caller said it appeared the woman was being held against her will near Horticulture Drive.

The woman who recorded the video and the University Police Department said they have received threats after it was posted.

Video from the officers' body cameras hasn't been released at this time. In the statement, Cox said once the internal review is complete, the video and all findings and evidence will be released.

WRTV has reached out to the Prosecutor's Office and is still awaiting a response.