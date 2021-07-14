One killed in shooting at housing complex on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night at a housing complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 4100 block of Brentwood Drive, near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

When they arrived, they found a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound who was dead, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in an email.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

This is the at least third deadly shooting in the housing complex so far this year.

Jerrell Moten, 28, was shot and killed on Jan. 12 and James Goliday, 46, was shot and killed on Jan. 29. Both of those cases remain unsolved, according to the latest monthly homicide report sent July 2 from IMPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

