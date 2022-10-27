One of four charged in death of Meliton Salazar found guilty

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the four people charged in the October 2019 death of Meliton Salazar has been convicted of murder.

Fernando Bornstein was found guilty after a 2-day jury trial.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to the area of W. Washington Street and S. White River Parkway Drive on a report of an injured person. Upon arrival they located Salazar under a bridge in critical condition.

Salazar died the next day.

On the day of the murder, Salazar met a woman, Jacqueline Lizarraga, on the White River Trail when Bornstein and another man began to physically assault Salazar. During the robbery, Salazar was shot with his own weapon and beaten with a hammer, according to court documents.

“The death of Meliton Salazar is absolutely senseless and tragic,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated. “We are pleased to have obtained justice for Salazar and his family and remain committed to that pursuit until all accused in this gruesome act are held accountable for their actions.”

Lizarraga and Rosales Orellana have both been charged for their alleged roles in this crime. Their cases remain pending.

A fourth individual, Jayzn Martin, was also charged for his role in this crime. Earlier this month, Martin pleaded guilty for his role in this matter and three unrelated cases.