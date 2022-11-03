Watch Now
Owen County man killed in shootout with suspected home invaders, Indiana State Police say

Posted at 9:08 AM, Nov 03, 2022
OWEN COUNTY — A man was killed in a shootout with two people who broke into his home late Wednesday in Owen County, state police say.

Gilardo Garcia Salinas, 39, the owner of the home, died in the shooting, according to Indiana State Police. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

An investigation began about 8:15 p.m. after Owen County Sheriff's deputies were notified of an active home invasion near the inersection of U.S. 231 and North Cataract Road. Before deputies arrived, Salinas confronted two possible suspects and the parties exchanged gunfire, police said.

Deputies later showed up to find Salinas outside with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects took off before deputies arrived. Investigators believed they left in a gray or blue passenger vehicle of an unknown make or model. Also unknown is what direction they left in and whether they were injured.

Investigators have obtained video footage of nearby locations and are following up on additional leads, ISP said.

Police do not believe there is an active threat to the public.

Detective Ian Matthews with ISP's Bloomington post is investigating and can be contacted at 812-332-4411.

