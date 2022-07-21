Family identifies Beech Grove shooting victims as brother and sister

BEECH GROVE— A mass shooting at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove Sunday left one man dead and three others injured.

Family says the man who died was 20-year-old Brandon Cortez-Newton.

Cortez-Newton's girlfriend tells WRTV the two were expecting a baby boy in 6 months.

His sister, 17-year-old Rosalina Vaughn-Newton, was shot in the back, family says. They add she is stable but has a long road of recovery ahead.

Provided by family Rosalina Vaughn-Newton

"I said no you all have to be mistaken, are y'all sure, are you sure?" said Tameka Clayton.

Clayton says the Newton siblings are her Godchildren.

The Newton family is dealing with loss less than a year after another tragedy.

"Fighting for one, and she lost her other one and months before that, she lost her oldest daughter," said Clayton.

Brandon and Rosalina's mom said she buried her oldest daughter 11 months ago.

Police are looking for the suspects they believe are driving a newer model white Toyota Camry and it could have the window shot out. They also say 3 men were seen in the car both before and after the shooting.

Beech Grove PD

Police say a group of people were gathering for a vigil for a man who previously died.

"Sounds like a conglomeration of friends, family, people from the neighborhood from where this person lived," said Beech Grove Deputy Police Chief Tom Hurrle.

Police are still not sure on a motive and add they believe an argument broke out between two women.

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley said it was an isolated, targeted incident.

"You are safe; this is a safe city," Buckley said.

Clayton says it doesn't change the reality she is facing.

"It's horrible; I mean then whole thing is horrible," she said.

Clayton says she wises people would put the guns down.

"Please stop the killing. We all want to live who wants to die, we want to live," Clayton said. "Hopefully we get some more answers of why this happened. Were they are the wrong place at the wrong time? Because I need some answers."

If you have any information on this case you're asked to call the Beech Grove Police Department at 317-782-4936 or email at policeinfo@beechgrove.com