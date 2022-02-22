Person dies after coming to Community East Hospital with gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS — A person who was shot and arrived at Community East Hospital early Tuesday morning has died, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

It's not yet clear where the person was shot.

IMPD officers also responded to IU Health Methodist Hospital early Tuesday morning for a person who arrived with at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in an email.

It's unclear at this time if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).