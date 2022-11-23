Watch Now
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside

Posted at 2:20 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 14:40:06-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, police say.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers found the first victim near the intersection of Broadway and East 16th streets, which is only a few blocks away from the store at 524 E. 16th St.

Police were seen outside an apartment complex there, which was partially taped off while officers investigated.

Sometime later, officers located a second person shot in the 1600 block of North Park Avenue, right across the street from the store. Officers were present in and around the Kroger parking lot.

IMPD says both victims are believed to be stable.

Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-4877 (TIPS).

This is a developing story.

