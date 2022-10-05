Purdue University student killed by roommate in campus residence hall

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue police are investigating a homicide of a student that occurred in a residence hall early Wednesday.
A Purdue spokesperson said a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community.
The 911 call came into Purdue police at 12:44 a.m.
The suspect, the victim's roommate, called 911. They are in custody.
Officials haven't specified which resident hall the homicide occurred in.
The investigation is underway and ongoing.
