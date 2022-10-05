Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Purdue University student killed by roommate in campus residence hall

purdue university.jpg
Provided/Purdue University
purdue university.jpg
Posted at 6:08 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 07:03:16-04

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue police are investigating a homicide of a student that occurred in a residence hall early Wednesday.

A Purdue spokesperson said a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community.

The 911 call came into Purdue police at 12:44 a.m.

The suspect, the victim's roommate, called 911. They are in custody.

Officials haven't specified which resident hall the homicide occurred in.

The investigation is underway and ongoing.

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH ON WRTV