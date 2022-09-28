Watch Now
Person shot outside west side Taco Bell

Person is stable after the shooting
Posted at 7:09 PM, Sep 28, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A person is stable after being shot near a Taco Bell on the city's west side.

According to police at the scene, a person was shot after an altercation outside of the Taco Bell restaurant in the 5300 block of W. Washington Street on Wednesday.

The person is in stable condition, according to police.

The Taco Bell will be closed for the remainder of the night.

