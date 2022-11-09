Person shot to death near Massachusetts and 34th on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening on the city's northeast side, police say.

Officers found the victim — a male — while responding about 11:30 a.m. to the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a person shot. This is near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and East 34th Street.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released publicly.

Police have not provided additional information.

IMPD Detective Ronald Sayles is investigating and can be reached at 317-327-3475 or Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.