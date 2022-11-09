Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Person shot to death near Massachusetts and 34th on Indianapolis' northeast side

IMPD
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Smith, Andrew
IMPD
Posted at 7:02 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 07:36:05-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening on the city's northeast side, police say.

Officers found the victim — a male — while responding about 11:30 a.m. to the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a person shot. This is near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and East 34th Street.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released publicly.

CRIME | Man killed in shooting at trailer park Indianapolis' southwest side

Police have not provided additional information.

IMPD Detective Ronald Sayles is investigating and can be reached at 317-327-3475 or Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE