Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on Indianapolis' southeast side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a crash overnight on the city's southwest side, police say.

It happened about midnight Monday near the intersection of Mooresville and Mann roads, which is near Kentucky Avenue.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were seen canvassing the area. A damaged walker was also seen on the road.

Police told WRTV at the scene that the male victim was confirmed dead.

Authorities haven't released any additional information. WRTV has reached out to IMPD spokespersons for more details.