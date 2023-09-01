Plainfield police officer resigns amid alleged misconduct investigation

PLAINFIELD — A Plainfield police officer has resigned after alleged misconduct was discovered.

The Plainfield Police Department would not confirm what the alleged misconduct was but says the officer resigned shortly after Plainfield Police Chief Kyle Prewitt initiated disciplinary action.

The department asked Indiana State Police to lead the investigation into the misconduct. ISP sent us the following statement:

Per ISP policy I cannot confirm the identity of a person who is under investigation until or unless charges are filed or an arrest is made.

John Perrine, ISP PIO

WRTV was also referred to the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office for any potential charges.

We have reached out to the prosecutor’s office for additional information but have not yet heard back.

WRTV will not name the officer until it is confirmed that he broke laws.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.