Plaza Drive homicide suspect arrested while out on bond

Posted at 10:09 PM, Feb 01, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A man arrested and preliminary charged in an Indianapolis homicide had gotten out of jail days before, WRTV has learned.

The suspect, who has not been formally charged in the murder, was arrested on Jan. 26 for a misdemeanor charge. He posted bond the next morning.

On Jan. 28, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed an unlawful carrying of a handgun charge against the suspect. That charge is a felony charge.

Prosecutors requested the suspect be placed on a seven day hold, but a court administrator tells WRTV that was determined moot because the suspect had already been released on bond prior to the charge being filed.

Brian Ward Jr., 20, was shot and killed on Jan. 30 in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive. IMPD announced the suspect's arrest on Jan. 31.

WRTV is not naming him because he has not been formally charged.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov.

