Police find person dead while conducting welfare check on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after they found a person dead while conducting a welfare check on the city's north side.

Officers found the person with possible traumatic injuries while they responded to Halloway and Langley avenues to check on them, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young. This is near the intersection of Hillside and Langley avenues.

They were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the person is believed to be a male, though their age is unknown.

At this time, this is being treated as a death investigation only — not a homicide investigation.

Authorities haven't disclosed additional details, including the identity of the deceased person.