Police respond for shots fired call at Putnam County courthouse, later discover it was false alarm

GREENCASTLE — A call for possible shots fired Thursday at Putnam County Superior Court turned out to be a false alarm, police say.

The situation was reported as shots fired through a window of the building but was determined to be a rock thrown into the building, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies and Greencastle police determined no shots were fired shortly after arriving.

Police later located a suspect in the 1000 block of Shadowlawn Avenue and detained that person before they were transported to a hospital for an evaluation.

The suspect is being held at Putnam County Jail on suspicion of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

The Sheriff's Office did not disclose additional details Thursday.