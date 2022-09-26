Watch Now
Police responding to shooting at Subaru in Lafayette

Suspect in the shooting has died, according to police
WRTV / Otis Jones
Posted at 4:58 PM, Sep 26, 2022
LAFAYETTE — Police are investigating a report of a shooting at the Subaru Plant in Lafayette.

According to Lafayette police, a shooting occurred at the facility Monday afternoon. The suspect in the shooting has died, according to police.

Additional injuries are unclear at this time.

According to a spokesperson for Subaru, the second shift at the plant is canceled. The plant has been given an all-clear call, according to the spokesperson.

In a statement, Purdue University said all people associated with Purdue Polytechnic Institute are safe. The institute is located at the Subaru plant in Lafayette.

As the investigation continues, the west gate is closed and trucks are not being allowed in and out of the plant. This is causing a backup outside of the facility.

This is a developing story.

