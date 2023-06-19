Police searching for 'Armed and dangerous' grandmother accused of running over toddler and killing her

JEFFERSONVILLE — Police are searching for a 51-year-old woman accused of hitting and killing her grandchild outside of a motel and then fleeing the scene.

The Jeffersonville Police Department says Lisa Tesch should be "considered armed and dangerous" and she is a "safety risk due to her commitment to evading law enforcement."

Police were called to the Motel 6 on Hospital Way in Jeffersonville around 11 a.m. on June 16 for a report of a child that had been struck by a vehicle.

Arriving officers located an 18-month-old girl, who was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The toddler has been identified as Eleanor Campbell, Tesch's granddaughter.

Surveillance video from nearby showed a woman in a white Chevy Trailblazer running over the child and then leaving the scene, according to police.

Tesch was identified as that woman through the camera footage and from multiple sources, according to police.

Anyone with information can call the detective's division at 812-285-6535 or use their anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).