Police arrest Huntington double homicide suspect after search in Madison County

UPDATE:

Around 10:15 a.m., Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan said the suspect is in custody.

PREVIOUS:

MADISON COUNTY — Police are searching for a suspect considered "armed and dangerous" and wanted in connection with a double homicide near Fort Wayne.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan said authorities are searching the northern part of Madison County for James Lee Bonewits, who was wanted in connection with a double homicide in Huntington County.

Bonewits is described as being about 6 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, Keegan said in a tweet.

***Public Safety Alert*** North Madison County, Indiana.

Police are actively searching for JAMES LEE BONEWITS JR., 27 (6’3, 250lbs, brown, blue) wanted in connection with a double homicide in Huntington County. BONEWITS is suspected to be armed and dangerous. Do not approach. pic.twitter.com/9YIDUFJScn — Sgt. Scott Keegan (@ISPPendleton) June 24, 2022

According to the Huntington City Police Department, Bonewits is wanted in connection with a stabbing that killed two people and injured two others.

The stabbing was reported around 7:23 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Whitelock Street in Huntington, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or police at 260-356-7110.