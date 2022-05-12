Police shoot man who escaped transport vehicle in northwest Indiana

NEWTON COUNTY — Indiana State Police are investigating a police shooting in Newton County in northwestern Indiana.

The shooting occurred after a man escaped police custody during a transport from the Iroquois County, Illinois jail to the Newton County, Indiana jail, according to Indiana State Police.

Police said following the man’s escape from the transport vehicle at the Newton County jail just after 10:30 a.m., the man obtained a firearm and was found hiding in a residence in Kentland, Indiana.

Troopers located the man just after 1 p.m. and began negotiations, according to ISP.

The man opened fire at officers from within the residence and was shot in return fire by a member of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Tactical Squad, according to ISP.

The man was taken by medical helicopter to a South Bend area hospital and is in unknown condition at the time.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police Lowell division are leading the investigation.