Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Police shoot man who escaped transport vehicle in northwest Indiana

Indiana State Police are investigating the incident
ISP Patch.PNG
WRTV Photo.
ISP Patch.PNG
Posted at 8:50 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 20:50:00-04

NEWTON COUNTY — Indiana State Police are investigating a police shooting in Newton County in northwestern Indiana.

The shooting occurred after a man escaped police custody during a transport from the Iroquois County, Illinois jail to the Newton County, Indiana jail, according to Indiana State Police.

Police said following the man’s escape from the transport vehicle at the Newton County jail just after 10:30 a.m., the man obtained a firearm and was found hiding in a residence in Kentland, Indiana.

Troopers located the man just after 1 p.m. and began negotiations, according to ISP.

The man opened fire at officers from within the residence and was shot in return fire by a member of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Tactical Squad, according to ISP.

The man was taken by medical helicopter to a South Bend area hospital and is in unknown condition at the time.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police Lowell division are leading the investigation.

TOP STORIES: Homeowners hope to get money back after state wins $47K judgment against Noblesville contractor | 'Toddlers and Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16, family says | Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Four ex-North Central High School students file lawsuit alleging district ignored teacher misconduct | Woman who hid race from home appraisers to get more value hopes US can change

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!