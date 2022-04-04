Police shoot suspect in double homicide after pursuit in New Albany

NEW ALBANY — A man is in custody after being shot by police in New Albany on Monday morning.

The suspect allegedly shot and killed two people at the Circle K gas station on Grantline Road in New Albany and took a woman hostage from a local restaurant in the process of running from law enforcement, according to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey.

Chief Bailey said New Albany police responded to reports of a shooting at the Circle K, where they found a man and a woman shot to death.

New Albany officers then assisted Floyd County Sheriff's Department in a pursuit of the suspect in a maroon SUV seen leaving the scene, according to police.

The man, once the SUV became disabled, ran into the Onion Restaurant and Tea House in New Albany and abducted a woman at gunpoint. The abductee was unrelated to the earlier incident. He then forced the hostage into another vehicle, according to Chief Bailey.

According to police, the suspect "took aggressive action toward officers", who shot him.

The hostage was not seriously injured in the altercation. The suspect was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"New Albany is a very safe community," Bailey said. "(There is) very little violent crime. We're always a little shell-shocked when we encounter something like this."

There are no additional details available at this time and authorities are still investigating.