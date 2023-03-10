Pregnant woman shot in road rage incident in Plainfield, police searching for suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — A pregnant woman was shot last week in Plainfield during a road rage incident, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

Now, the department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in the shooting.

20-year-old Julianna Martinez of Avon was shot during the incident. Martinez was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and was able to deliver her baby — that was far enough along that is could be born early.

According to the release from the department, the shot came from the driver's side of a small white cargo van with no markings.

Police are now asking for the public's help in locating the driver of that van. The driver is described as a black male that possibly has a large tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Taylor Tritle at 317-754-5228 or email ttritle@plainfieldpd.org. You can also remain anonymous by providing a tip through the Plainfield Police Crime Tip Line at 317-754-5200 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.