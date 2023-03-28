Prosecutor Mears wants judge to step down from trial for man accused of killing IMPD Officer BreAnn Leath

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor has filed a request to have the judge presiding over the case against Elliahs Dorsey recused based on "bias and prejudice" following his response during a hearing to dismiss the death penalty from the case earlier this month.

Prosecutor Ryan Mears filed an Affidavit on March 28, accusing Stoner of showing "bias and prejudice" against the State.

Dorsey is accused of fatally shooting Leath on April 9, 2020, while she and three other officers responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Edinburgh Square.

The State filed a request to seek the Death Penalty on Jan. 26, 2021, alleging "aggravating circumstances".

According to court documents, the aggravating circumstance for seeking the death penalty is Leath "was acting in the course of her duty as a law enforcement officer."

On Jan. 23, 2023, the Defendant filed a Motion to Dismiss the request for a death penalty sentence "arguing that the request should be dismissed because the State cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the Defendent knew BreAnn Leath was a law enforcement officer," court docs say.

During a hearing on March 17 to dismiss the death penalty against Dorsey, Marion Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner ordered prosecutors to show evidence that Elliahs Dorsey knew Leath was a police officer when he allegedly fired shots through an apartment door and killed her.

Stoner gave both sides until March 30 to provide additional evidence.

Mears' Affidavit, filed two days before that deadline, argues that the State has "satisfied the Court's own standard" for proceeding with a death sentence trial because there was no question whether Leath was in the line of duty at her time of death and there was no question as to who fired the shots that killed her.

"The Court’s comments indicate a willingness to render a final judgment on a very specific factual issue that, by the Court’s own admission, is supported by the Probable Cause Affidavit," the documents read.

Below is an extended excerpt from the Affidavit filed by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office on March 28.