Prosecutor to announce death penalty decision in death of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz

ELWOOD — The Madison County prosecutor will announce Wednesday what punishment his office will seek against the suspect accused of killing Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said he will announce and detail his decision during a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Cummings met with Shahnavaz's family last week and recently asked for an additional $50,000 from the county in the event his office seeks the death penalty.

The man, Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, who is accused of killing Shahnavaz, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm as a serious violent felon and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

Cummings previously said he would weigh whether to seek the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

WRTV Photo/Kaitlyn Kendall White carnations with a red dot are shown next to a photo of fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Shahnavaz, 24, was shot and killed on July 31 during a traffic stop near State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North in Madison County.

Shahnavaz is a 2016 graduate of Fishers High School and severed in the U.S. Army for five years. He joined the Elwood Police Department in August 2021.