Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Prosecutor to announce death penalty decision in death of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz

Rodney Cummings
WRTV / Paul Chiodo
Rodney Cummings
Rodney Cummings
Posted at 11:02 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 11:02:37-04

ELWOOD — The Madison County prosecutor will announce Wednesday what punishment his office will seek against the suspect accused of killing Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said he will announce and detail his decision during a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Cummings met with Shahnavaz's family last week and recently asked for an additional $50,000 from the county in the event his office seeks the death penalty.

The man, Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, who is accused of killing Shahnavaz, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm as a serious violent felon and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

Cummings previously said he would weigh whether to seek the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Noah Shahnavaz carnation
White carnations with a red dot are shown next to a photo of fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Shahnavaz, 24, was shot and killed on July 31 during a traffic stop near State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North in Madison County.

Shahnavaz is a 2016 graduate of Fishers High School and severed in the U.S. Army for five years. He joined the Elwood Police Department in August 2021.

TOP STORIES: Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody | Suspect in Elwood cop's shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, court doc says | Sheriff's office investigating mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop | Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie | Monkeypox: How it spreads and how to avoid it

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!