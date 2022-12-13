Richmond man shoots woman, causes hours-long standoff with authorities

WAYNE COUNTY — Authorities in Wayne County were involved in an hours-long standoff Monday afternoon that ended with the arrest of a 58-year-old man.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 6100 block of Arba Pike in Richmond just before 3 p.m. on Monday in reference to a possible shooting.

Wayne County Emergency Communications advised officers that a female had called 911 to report that her boyfriend had shot at her multiple times, striking her at least once.

The female had taken cover in a nearby outbuilding. The deputy made contact with the man, who initially began to follow his commands, but for an unknown reason ran inside the home.

Alexander, who was believed to be armed with at least one firearm, continued to refuse officer’s commands so the Richmond S.W.A.T. team was requested to assist.

A short time later, the Richmond S.W.A.T. team arrived and began attempts to communicate with Alexander. Contact was made with Alexander on multiple occasions and he continued to refuse any cooperation.

After several hours of failed negotiations through the phone and a loudspeaker, the Richmond S.W.A.T. team was able to safely take Alexander into custody after officers used less-lethal methods.

Anthony was taken to Reid Health for an evaluation where he was later transported to the Wayne County Jail for the following preliminary charges:

Attempted Murder

Strangulation

Intimidation

Criminal Recklessness

Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon

The female victim was transported to Reid Health by Reid Health EMS in stable condition.

“The circumstances of the incident are unfortunate. I am however thankful for the safe outcome," Sheriff Randy Retter said. "All of the agencies that responded to the scene, and the dispatchers who were a microphone away, did a fantastic job. Wayne County is fortunate to have such dedicated individuals keeping our communities safe.”

WRTV will not name the suspect in the standoff until formal charges are filed.