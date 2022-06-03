Watch
Richmond police investigating after public golf course graffitied with swastika

Damages estimated at $10,000, official says
Richmond police are looking for the people responsible for spray painting Highland Lake Golf Course, causing an estimated $10,000 in damages.
Posted at 7:40 PM, Jun 03, 2022
RICHMOND — Police are investigating after a public golf course was vandalized with writing and symbols including a swastika, an official said.

Richmond Police Capt. Curt Leverton said the vandals caused an estimated $10,000 in damages at Highland Lake Golf Course, 1972 Highland Rd., when they spray painted the greens there.

Police responded to the report about 7:09 a.m. Monday, but police believe it happened the night before.

"Several pictures were vulgar and drawings of obscene pictures," Leverton said.

Leverton said no suspects have been identified and police are asking anyone with more information to contact police.

Tips can be submitted to Richmond Police Investigator Mark Sutton at 765-983-7380.

WRTV has reached out to Highland Lake Golf Course for comment.

