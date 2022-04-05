Searching for answers nearly a decade later

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother has been working to get justice for her child for nearly a decade. Her son Reginald Hill was shot and killed in 2013.

“Reggie was my baby boy,” Brenda Hutson said.

Hutson says she spends at least once a week at Sutherland Park Cemetery on the northeast side.

“I live through memories, I live through his son,” Hutson said.

April 5 marks another year without anyone held responsible for pulling the trigger. It’s been nine years.

“To me, it will never be closed, until they get the person who shot and killed my son Reggie,” Hutson said.

Hutson is a part of a group called Mothers Against Violence Healing Ministry.

“We are a group of mothers who lost their child to gun violence and we come together and encourage and uplift one another and share the same pain,” Donita Royal said.

Royal started the group seven years ago. Royal says the group works with IMPD to help provide support for the more than 100 mothers in the group.

“Some of our mothers have justice and some of our mothers don’t, so I just want them to have hope and show love to their other remaining children while they are grieving and go forward in their life,” Royal said.

It’s a group that to mother wants to be a part of but at the end of the day - they need each other.

“We want to come together to help the unfortunate new ones that come into the group by providing them with resources and places to go and people to talk to because you don’t want it is until you experience it,” Hutson said.