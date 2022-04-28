Several suspects arrested in 4 separate homicide cases over 5 days, Indianapolis police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A total of five homicide suspects, including three adults and two juveniles, have been arrested by police between Saturday and Wednesday, authorities say.

The suspects included people aged 28, 21, and 19 who are suspected in three separate cases, as well as a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old who are suspected in the same case, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

One of the suspects, Thomas Watson, 28, is charged in the November 2021 homicide of Carlos Hale, 31, on the city's north side.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. Nov. 9, 2021, to East 38th Street and North Meridian Street for a report of a person shot. There, they found Hale inside a vehicle parked alongside a business at the southeast corner of the intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watson was charged Wednesday with felony counts of murder and armed robbery. He's in police custody in another county on a warrant stemming from the shooting, IMPD said.

An initial court appearance for Watson has not yet been scheduled.

Another man, 21, is suspected in the April 23 homicide of Eric Peer, 31 on the city's north side. Preer was one of eight people killed over the weekend.

Officers found Preer wounded while responding to a business in the 1900 block of North College Avenue for a reported shooting. From there, he was transported in critical condition to a local hospital where he later died.

Photo Provided Eric Preer

Police later identified the suspect and arrested him on Wednesday on suspicion of murder, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and robbery. Criminal charges have not yet been filed.

Also on Wednesday, police arrested two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, in connection with the Friday killing of Jahmal Houston, 19, on the city's west side.

Officers were dispatched about 5:20 p.m. that night to the 3300 block of West St. Clair Street, where they found Houston shot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police later identified the teens, who were taken into custody with assistance from an IMPD SWAT team.

A 19-year-old suspect was also arrested in connection with the Monday shooting death of Tyvon Moore, 19, on the east side.

Police found Moore shot while responding about 5:20 a.m. to a home on North Gray Street just north of East Washington Street. Moore was transported to a hospital from the scene in critical condition and later died. His death was Indianapolis' ninth homicide since Friday.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly afterward on suspicion of murder. Criminal charges have not been filed.

In a statement, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor commended officers' efforts.

“IMPD homicide detectives have worked relentlessly to track down leads, identify suspects in these homicides and ultimately make arrests,” Taylor said. “We want to thank community members and others who stepped up and provided our detectives with essential information in locating and arresting these suspects. IMPD will continue to work with the community and our partners in the criminal justice system to bring justice to victims, their families and to get violent perpetrators off the streets.”