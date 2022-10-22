Shelbyville man sentenced for bringing gun to the Capitol, assaulting law enforcement on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A Shelbyville man who prosecutors say brought two loaded guns on Capitol grounds and assaulted law enforcement officers on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced.

Mark Mazza, 56, accepted a deal in June and pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license.

He was sentenced Friday to 60 months in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Mazza brought a Taurus revolver, loaded with three shotgun shells and two hollow point bullets, into Washington, D.C., to the Ellipse, and then to the Capitol. He later admitted to having the second firearm as well.

The DOJ says Mazza joined in a collective effort of rioters to push through at least 20 officers who were defending the tunnel entrance. He later took a baton from an officer's hand and hit an officer in the arm.

Photo Provided / MPD Officers Mark Mazza, 56, held open the doors on January 6, to the Capitol.

"After striking at the officers with the baton, he continued his efforts to get past law enforcement officers and yelled "We own this house!”

Following his prison term, he will be placed on three years of supervised release. He also must pay $2,150 in restitution.

The DOJ says in the 21 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 880 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.