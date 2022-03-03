Sister of woman found dead near I-70 seeking justice amid homicide investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — A local woman is grieving as Indiana State Police investigate the death of her sister, who was found lifeless Tuesday on the side of Interstate 70 on the city's east side.

Sunday was the last time Danyelle Hogan saw he sister Dai'Ghia Hogan alive before hearing of her untimely death.

"She just needed me to take her somewhere really quick,” said Danyelle Hogan. “She asked me for some money on Cash App. I sent it to her and that was the last time we talked. She did call me at 12:32 that morning she passed but I was asleep."

Danyelle Hogan is no stranger to losing a family member. Her older sister Diasia Hogan and her newborn baby died in a car accident last year. She says Dai'Ghia Hogan took her older sister's death hard.

"After losing her that's kind of where a lot of stuff spiraled downhill,” said Danyelle Hogan. “I really feel like her attitude had changed."

Danyelle Hogan says Dai'Ghia also changed her lifestyle by running with a different crowd and using heavy drugs.

“After my sister had passed, we just had a real deep talk and she had told me like she started doing harder drugs and stuff like that,” said Danyelle Hogan. "Things that I wouldn't even expect her to do."

Provided Dai'Ghia Hogan, 21, of Indianapolis was found dead Tuesday, March 1 along Interstate-70 on the city's east side. A homicide investigation is now underway.

Danyelle Hogan said being there for her sister was sometimes hard, especially as she continued down an unexpected path.

“After Diasia died I had a lot of responsibility — like, a lot,” said Danyelle Hogan. “Dai Dai calls me every day, which is a good thing because I like to hear from her, but it's overwhelming too because sometimes I don't have what she needs or I can't give her what she needs."

But Danyelle Hogan says no matter what her sister was doing at the time of her death, she didn't deserve to lose her life.

“I just want people to know that my sister was a great person, and she didn't deserve what happened to her,” said Danyelle Hogan. “I can't believe it, she didn't deserve that at all."

Indiana State Police are asking anyone who saw non-emergency vehicles in the area where Dai'Ghia Hogan's body was found to call the police.

She was on I-70 Westbound on the cross over near the German Church Road overpass. That cross-over is a designated area for emergency vehicles only.

The family is now trying to raise money for a memorial service. If you would like to help, click here.